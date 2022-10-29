Multiple tabs on Chrome slow down your computer? Google may soon have a solution

Google is reportedly working on a new tool that will allow Chrome users to snooze unused tabs. This will help free up memory on your computer to use for other applications. Android Police reports that a new Performance page has been in the settings menu in Chrome's latest Canary build by a Reddit user. The build contains toggles for two new features - Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode.
The memory saver mode will hibernate tabs that the user has not touched in a while. We all know that opening multiple tabs in Chrome consumes a lot of memory, slowing down the computer. With the new Google Chrome feature, users will be able to snooze tabs that are not in use.
When a user revisits a snoozed tab, they will see a pop-up revealing how much RAM has been freed for other tasks. Sharing a screenshot for the Memory Saver mode, the report explains that the inactive tabs will reactivate when a user visits them again. “You can toggle Memory Saver on or off, and define exceptions for websites which should never be snoozed, like YouTube if you use it for ambient music, or a live game score tracker," the report says.
The Battery Saver mode, on the other hand, will allow users to turn off the high refresh rate features and visual effects, enabling them to extend their device’s battery life. With the feature, users will be able to limit background activities.
As mentioned above, the changes are currently available on Chrome Canary. The features are expected to make it to the stable channel soon and may soon become available across platforms in the future.