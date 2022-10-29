Multiple tabs on Chrome slow down your computer? Google may soon have a solution

When a user revisits a snoozed tab, they will see a pop-up revealing how much RAM has been freed for other tasks. Sharing a screenshot for the Memory Saver mode, the report explains that the inactive tabs will reactivate when a user visits them again. “You can toggle Memory Saver on or off, and define exceptions for websites which should never be snoozed, like YouTube if you use it for ambient music, or a live game score tracker," the report says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}