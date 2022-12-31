Spotify introduces New Year’s Hub playlist: Details

Spotify introduces New Year’s Hub playlist: Details2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- The music streaming giant said in a blogpost on Thursday that from January 01, 2023, users can search content to fix their resolutions on the home page of Spotify.
Spotify, a music streaming service, has recently launched the New Year’s Hub. It is a one place solution for all your playlist requirements. Users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from several artists under the New Year’s Hub.
Spotify, a music streaming service, has recently launched the New Year’s Hub. It is a one place solution for all your playlist requirements. Users can find classic party playlists and special takeovers from several artists under the New Year’s Hub.
The music streaming giant said in a blogpost on Thursday that from January 01, 2023, users can search content to fix their resolutions on the home page of Spotify. “Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channelling," said the music streaming app.
The music streaming giant said in a blogpost on Thursday that from January 01, 2023, users can search content to fix their resolutions on the home page of Spotify. “Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channelling," said the music streaming app.
As per the company, nearly 82,000 New Year’s Eve playlists have been created between December 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022 and around 40,000 playlists were created on New Year’s night only.
As per the company, nearly 82,000 New Year’s Eve playlists have been created between December 25, 2021 and January 31, 2022 and around 40,000 playlists were created on New Year’s night only.
As the year is approaching toward the end, Spotify is back with its Spotify Wrapped 2022. It brings your favourite music recaps along with a couple of new features. Other than finding out your favourite songs, artists and music duration, Spotify Wrapped also provide users with one of many ‘music personalities’ which is based on their music taste
As the year is approaching toward the end, Spotify is back with its Spotify Wrapped 2022. It brings your favourite music recaps along with a couple of new features. Other than finding out your favourite songs, artists and music duration, Spotify Wrapped also provide users with one of many ‘music personalities’ which is based on their music taste
Here is a guide on how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on a smartphone:
Here is a guide on how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on a smartphone:
STEP1. It is important to update your Spotify app to get access to the Spotify Wrapped 2022. In case your app is not updated then visit Google Play Store and update it.
STEP1. It is important to update your Spotify app to get access to the Spotify Wrapped 2022. In case your app is not updated then visit Google Play Store and update it.
STEP2. Open the Spotify app and log in if you are not logged in.
STEP2. Open the Spotify app and log in if you are not logged in.
STEP3. Now, a Spotify 2022 wrapped will be present on the screen. Click on the ‘Jump In’ button on the bottom.
STEP3. Now, a Spotify 2022 wrapped will be present on the screen. Click on the ‘Jump In’ button on the bottom.
Multiple cards will be opened after tapping on the Spotify Wrapped 2022 button. These cards on your favourite artist, songs, playlist and more can be further shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Multiple cards will be opened after tapping on the Spotify Wrapped 2022 button. These cards on your favourite artist, songs, playlist and more can be further shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Among new features, Spotify Wrapped 2022 lets the user look at the top artists from India and around the globe from the year.
Among new features, Spotify Wrapped 2022 lets the user look at the top artists from India and around the globe from the year.
Custom messages from over 40,000 artists including Indian artists will be played back to top fans through the Spotify Wrapped.
Custom messages from over 40,000 artists including Indian artists will be played back to top fans through the Spotify Wrapped.