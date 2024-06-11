Concerned about security, Elon Musk vows to prohibit the use of Apple devices at his companies if Apple incorporates OpenAI at the operating system level.

In a bold statement on Monday, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, declared he would prohibit the use of Apple devices within his companies if Apple incorporates OpenAI at the operating system level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk expressed serious concerns about security, calling such an integration an "unacceptable security violation." He emphasized that employees and visitors would be required to leave their Apple devices at the door, where they would be stored in a Faraday cage to prevent any electronic communication.

This announcement came shortly after Apple unveiled numerous AI features during its WWDC 2024 event. Key highlights included the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a significant AI-driven enhancement of Siri, along with new operating systems: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, VisionOS 2, macOS Sequoia, and WatchOS 11. Apple also announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into its devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple reassured users that its AI developments prioritize privacy, employing a mix of on-device processing and cloud computing to maintain security. However, Musk was not convinced, criticizing Apple's reliance on OpenAI and questioning their ability to ensure data security and privacy.

The California-based tech company is also revamping the Control Center to offer a more personalized and adaptable experience. Users will soon be able to incorporate controls from compatible third-party apps, rearrange the layout of controls, and even modify the controls on the bottom lock screen.

Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, suggested that it is improbable others would adopt Musk's stance. He explained that Apple's strategy involves educating users about the security of private cloud systems, which maintain the same level of data anonymization and protection as on-device storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk's criticism is further complicated by his history with OpenAI, a company he co-founded in 2015. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, accusing them of deviating from their original mission to create AI for the public good and instead pursuing profit-driven goals..

(With inputs from Reuters)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!