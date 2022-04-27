Musk takeover drives Twitter users to explore other platforms

CounterSocial, on the other hand, looks similar to Twitter and claims to be free from bots, trolls, and fake news. It is also ad-free and claims it doesn’t mine or sell user data. However, it has slightly problematic origins. It was founded by an anonymous hacktivist who goes by the name The Jester and is believed to have carried out cyberattacks on WikilLeaks, a former Iranian president, and some Islamist websites.