Musk takes Twitter, rivals gain new users

CounterSocial, on the other hand, looks similar to Twitter and claims to be free from bots, trolls, and fake news. It is also ad-free and claims to not mining or selling user data. However, it has shady origins, as it was founded by an anonymous hacktivist going by the name, The Jester, who is believed to have carried out cyberattacks on WikilLeaks, a former Iranian president, and some Islamist websites. It is listed on both Play Store and App Store.