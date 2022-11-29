Musk’s Apple attack sets stage for public spat with risks for Apple, Twitter5 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Dispute could draw new attention to how speech is monitored on the internet
Twitter Inc.’s new owner Elon Musk‘s onslaught Monday against Apple Inc. and a cornerstone of the iPhone business empire has set the stage for a potentially bruising battle between the world’s richest man and the world’s most valuable company.