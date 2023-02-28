MWC 2023: MIUI 14 launched globally. Details on features, eligible devices, more

Xiaomi has launched its latest MIUI 14 skin at the ongoing MWC 2023 event, alongside its latest flagship phones. The new custom Android skin is pre-installed on the new Xiaomi 13 series, and the company has also released a list of devices that will receive the latest software update. Although the flagship series includes three phones, only the Xiaomi 13 Pro model has been introduced in India, and its official price will be revealed on February 28. Read on to discover everything you need to know about MIUI 14 and the devices that are eligible for the update.

MIUI 14: Compatible devices

As per the company's announcement, several devices are set to receive the MIUI 14 update in the first quarter of 2023. These include the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11 Lite.

Additionally, several Redmi phones are also eligible to receive the MIUI 14 update. Among them is the newly launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, as well as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi 10 5G.

MIUI 14: New features

With the latest MIUI 14 version, users can now share their photos and cloud subscription services with up to nine people by creating a family account. Additionally, the custom Android skin features automatic compression of apps that are not frequently used, which can help free up storage space. Another feature of MIUI 14 is the ability to turn off notifications for such apps.

Xiaomi has added a duplicate file merger feature in MIUI 14 that will assist users in saving phone storage space. The updated version is also better at recognising and extracting text from images in the Gallery. Xiaomi has improved privacy features with end-to-end encryption and local on-device processing of user data, which will please privacy-conscious users.

The design of MIUI 14 includes customizable folders with larger icons, as well as new widget options in various shapes and sizes. Additionally, a control center toggle has been added to allow Xiaomi users to easily connect with other Xiaomi accessories, such as TWS earbuds. Internally, the new version features kernel-level optimizations for improved CPU and GPU performance.