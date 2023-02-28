MWC 2023: MIUI 14 launched globally. Details on features, eligible devices, more

Xiaomi has launched its latest MIUI 14 skin at the ongoing MWC 2023 event, alongside its latest flagship phones. The new custom Android skin is pre-installed on the new Xiaomi 13 series, and the company has also released a list of devices that will receive the latest software update. Although the flagship series includes three phones, only the Xiaomi 13 Pro model has been introduced in India, and its official price will be revealed on February 28. Read on to discover everything you need to know about MIUI 14 and the devices that are eligible for the update.

