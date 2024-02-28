MWC 2024 Day 2: From wearable AI to smartphones, here are major announcements
MWC 2024 showcases groundbreaking gadgets like Humane AI Pin, Nothing's Phone 2a, TCL's budget-friendly 50 series models, Techno's Dynamic1 robot dog, and Tecno's Pocket Go AR gaming set. These innovations promise to revolutionize daily tech interactions.
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 continues to captivate tech enthusiasts with a flurry of groundbreaking announcements and innovative gadgets. From wearable AI to affordable smartphones and even robotic companions, the event showcases the latest advancements in technology, reported HT Tech.