MWC 2025: From Fusion X1 to Barcelona phones – Everything HMD announced

HMD unveiled several new devices at MWC 2025, including the Fusion X1 smartphone for teens, FC Barcelona-themed feature phones, and Amped Buds wireless earbuds with a charging case. The Fusion X1 focuses on safety with parental controls and impressive specs.

HMD made a significant splash at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 with the launch of multiple new devices. The latest announcements include the HMD Fusion X1, a smartphone tailored for teenagers with built-in parental controls, two FC Barcelona-themed feature phones, and a pair of wireless earbuds capable of charging smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMD Fusion X1 Leading the lineup is the HMD Fusion X1, the company’s first smartphone aimed specifically at teenagers. Developed in partnership with Xplora, the device prioritises safety and digital well-being, featuring parental control settings, location tracking with designated safety zones, and a default restriction on social media access. Parents can further customise the user experience through a subscription service starting at €4.99 per month.

In a bid to enhance online safety, HMD has integrated AI-powered protection via SafeToNet, ensuring harmful content is automatically blocked before it reaches the user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone itself sports a 6.56-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and offering up to 8GB of RAM. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures extended usability. In terms of cameras, the Fusion X1 boasts a 108MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 50MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

HMD FC Barcelona phones Expanding its portfolio, HMD has collaborated with FC Barcelona to introduce two special edition feature phones. The HMD Barça 3210 combines nostalgia with modern connectivity, featuring a classic game of Snake set on a football pitch, hidden messages from players, and exclusive Barcelona-themed wallpapers. It also includes 4G connectivity and a single-camera setup, while offering an extended battery life.

Meanwhile, the HMD Barça Fusion is a themed variant of the Fusion X1, featuring the signatures of 11 Barcelona players. This device comes with a ‘detox mode’ to help limit screen time and a unique wake-up call function, where star players such as Robert Lewandowski and Gavi can start the user’s day with personalised messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amped buds In an industry-first innovation, HMD has introduced the Amped Buds, the world’s first wireless earbuds equipped with a charging case that doubles as a power bank for smartphones. The 1,600mAh case supports wireless charging for compatible devices, making it a practical companion for users on the go.

The earbuds themselves feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and customisable equaliser settings accessible via a dedicated app, ensuring a superior audio experience.