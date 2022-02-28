MWC begins with focus on 5G and economic recovery, GSMA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

GSMA report added that investments in digital skills training, utilising public funds for connectivity, adopting a balanced approach to collecting revenues through taxes and fees in the mobile sector, and prioritising digital transformation in government services, were key to achieving a resilient post-pandemic recovery. Globally, 4G adoption will account for 55% of total connections by 2025, down from a peak of 58% in 2021, and will have more room to grow in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 4G adoption is below a fifth of total connections.