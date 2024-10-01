Explore
'My eyes are bleeding': Elon Musk decrees removal of bold and italics fonts from X timeline. Here's why

Elon Musk has decided to remove bold and italic formatting from X's main timeline, citing excessive usage. Users can still access these formats by viewing post details, aimed at reducing engagement farming.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Elon Musk is seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Elon Musk is seen during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)

X owner Elon Musk, in a recent post, informed about the removal of bold, italics and other types of formatting from X's (formerly Twitter) main timeline. However, the removal of these fonts is only for X main timeline and users will still be able to see these formating when click on post details. 

Informing about the decision in a post on X, Musk wrote, “Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding."

“Same goes for italics and any other formatting. They are being abused for engagement farming." Musk added in a follow up post

Published: 01 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
