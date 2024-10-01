Elon Musk has decided to remove bold and italic formatting from X's main timeline, citing excessive usage. Users can still access these formats by viewing post details, aimed at reducing engagement farming.

X owner Elon Musk, in a recent post, informed about the removal of bold, italics and other types of formatting from X's (formerly Twitter) main timeline. However, the removal of these fonts is only for X main timeline and users will still be able to see these formating when click on post details.

Informing about the decision in a post on X, Musk wrote, “Due to immediate and excessive use of bold font on 𝕏, it will be removed from view in the main timeline. You will have to click on post details to see anything in bold. My eyes are bleeding."