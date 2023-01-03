Nadella also pointed out that the technology that will enable the adoption of such “reasoning engines" is the advent of “cloud-native applications". “Cloud-native applications have really not yet begun. By 2025, we’ll have most applications anyone builds at that efficient frontier of cloud-native technologies — it will be 10x, even 100x better in some cases. But it’s not just that, if you move to the cloud, the latter is 70-80% more energy efficient too. You also hedge against demand cycles — by moving to the cloud, you only consume when you need it. This tri-factor is very compelling," the top executive said.