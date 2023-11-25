In a city known for its dynamic tech scene, a recent social media post by X user Sajetan, known by the handle @narayantejas, has ignited a buzz among netizens. The post features a notification from the Nammayatri app, a popular local ride-sharing platform, with a message that reads, "Pickup faster than the speed of… Sam Altman's return. Book your ride now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The intriguing post has garnered attention for its witty take on the swift nature of commuting in Bengaluru. Sajetan took to the platform to share his experience, tagging both Nammayatri and @peakbengaluru, with the caption, "And this is my peak Bengaluru moment."

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is renowned for its tech-savvy population and the rapid development of its transportation infrastructure. The humorous reference to Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, adds a touch of wit to the notification, suggesting that the ride pickup is quicker than even notable figures' return.

To recall, OpenAI on November 17 announced that co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has been dismissed for inconsistencies in communication with the company's board. In a statement on its website, the board said it "no longer has confidence" in Altman's ability to lead OpenAI.

However, within a week, in a post on X, OpenAI wrote, "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

Soon after his reinstatement as OpenAI CEO, Altman said that he loved OpenAI and all the steps taken by him in the last few days were in service of keeping the AI startup's team together. Taking to X to share his feelings, Altman wrote, "i love openai, and everything i've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft."

