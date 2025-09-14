Nano Banana AI Trend: 10 hidden tricks and prompts you need to know today

The Google Nano Banana AI trend has gone viral, with millions of people going crazy to create their own hyper-realistic 3D figurines using simple selfies or photos. The Nano Banana 3D picture is created using Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model.

Nano Banana is Google DeepMind's latest AI-powered image generation and editing model, which was released in August 2025.

What is Nano Banana 3D figurine trend? “From photo to figurine style in just one prompt. People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup,” Gemini wrote in a post on X.

Initially, the Nano Banana image trend exploded when users started creating toy-style avatars, complete with acrylic bases and collector’s box packaging in front of a desktop.

Now, the Nano Banana trend is being pushed further, with users creating more AI images using the Gemini Nano Banana technology.

Here are 10 hidden Nano Banana tricks you should know today, along with their prompts.

10 hidden Nano Banana tricks Reddit user @aipromptprogramming has shared 10 hidden Google Nano Banana tricks along with prompts to generate different images and have fun.

1. Outfit Swap Prompt- Change the outfits of these two characters into bananas.

Nano Banana Outfit Swap

2. Sketch Rendering Prompt- Render the sketch as a colorful 3D cartoon car with smooth shading.

Nano Banana Sketch Rendering

3. Grid Image Prompt- One input → 9 different ID-style photos.

Nano Banana Grid Image

4. Effortless Background Removal Prompt- Remove the person wearing black from the image.

Nano Banana Background Removal

5. Multi-Image Fusion Prompt- A man is standing in a modern electronic store analyzing a digital camera. He is wearing a watch. On the table in front of him are sunglasses, headphones on a stand, a shoe, a helmet and a sneaker, a white sneaker and a black sneaker.

Nano Banana Multi-Image Fusion

6. Four-View Character Turnaround Prompt- Create a four-panel turnaround for this man to show his frontal, his right side, his left side and his back, in a white and grey back ground.

Nano Banana 6. Four-View Character Turnaround

7. ID Photo Generation Prompt- Generate a portrait photo that can be used as a business headshot.

Nano Banana ID Photo Generation

8. Create Advertising Posters Prompt- Use the original uploaded photo as the base. Keep the young woman in the red T-shirt, her natural smile, and the sunlight exactly the same. Transform the picture into a Coca-Cola style advertisement by adding subtle Coca-Cola branding, logo placement, vibrant red highlights, and refreshing summer vibes, while preserving the original image content.

Nano Banana Advertising Posters

9. Restore Old Photos Prompt- Restore and colourise the image so that everything is colourful (consistently) but still feels cinematic. Lots of color. It looks like a modern (high-quality).

Nano Banana Old Image Restoration

10. Annotate Image Information Prompt- You are a location-based AR experience generator. Highlight [point of interest] in this image and annotate relevant information about it.

Nano Banana Annotate Image Information Feature