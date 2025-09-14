Subscribe

Nano Banana AI Trend: 10 hidden tricks and prompts you need to know today

Nano Banana is Google DeepMind's latest AI-powered image generation and editing model, which was released in August 2025.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published14 Sep 2025, 07:44 PM IST
Nano Banana AI Trend is going viral on the internet
Nano Banana AI Trend is going viral on the internet(Reddit)

The Google Nano Banana AI trend has gone viral, with millions of people going crazy to create their own hyper-realistic 3D figurines using simple selfies or photos. The Nano Banana 3D picture is created using Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model.

What is Nano Banana 3D figurine trend?

“From photo to figurine style in just one prompt. People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup,” Gemini wrote in a post on X.

Initially, the Nano Banana image trend exploded when users started creating toy-style avatars, complete with acrylic bases and collector’s box packaging in front of a desktop.

Now, the Nano Banana trend is being pushed further, with users creating more AI images using the Gemini Nano Banana technology.

Here are 10 hidden Nano Banana tricks you should know today, along with their prompts.

10 hidden Nano Banana tricks

Reddit user @aipromptprogramming has shared 10 hidden Google Nano Banana tricks along with prompts to generate different images and have fun.

1. Outfit Swap

  • Prompt- Change the outfits of these two characters into bananas.

Nano Banana Outfit Swap
2. Sketch Rendering

  • Prompt- Render the sketch as a colorful 3D cartoon car with smooth shading.

Nano Banana Sketch Rendering

3. Grid Image

  • Prompt- One input → 9 different ID-style photos.

Nano Banana Grid Image
4. Effortless Background Removal

  • Prompt- Remove the person wearing black from the image.

Nano Banana Background Removal

5. Multi-Image Fusion

  • Prompt- A man is standing in a modern electronic store analyzing a digital camera. He is wearing a watch. On the table in front of him are sunglasses, headphones on a stand, a shoe, a helmet and a sneaker, a white sneaker and a black sneaker.

Nano Banana Multi-Image Fusion

6. Four-View Character Turnaround

  • Prompt- Create a four-panel turnaround for this man to show his frontal, his right side, his left side and his back, in a white and grey back ground.

Nano Banana 6. Four-View Character Turnaround
7. ID Photo Generation

  • Prompt- Generate a portrait photo that can be used as a business headshot.

Nano Banana ID Photo Generation

8. Create Advertising Posters

  • Prompt- Use the original uploaded photo as the base. Keep the young woman in the red T-shirt, her natural smile, and the sunlight exactly the same. Transform the picture into a Coca-Cola style advertisement by adding subtle Coca-Cola branding, logo placement, vibrant red highlights, and refreshing summer vibes, while preserving the original image content.

Nano Banana Advertising Posters

9. Restore Old Photos

  • Prompt- Restore and colourise the image so that everything is colourful (consistently) but still feels cinematic. Lots of color. It looks like a modern (high-quality).

Nano Banana Old Image Restoration
10. Annotate Image Information

  • Prompt- You are a location-based AR experience generator. Highlight [point of interest] in this image and annotate relevant information about it.

Nano Banana Annotate Image Information Feature

Apart from these, users can al turn their images into anime heroes, fantasy icons, and even beloved movie characters.

