Nano Banana AI Trend: 10 hidden tricks and prompts you need to know today

The Google Nano Banana AI trend has gone viral, with millions of people going crazy to create their own hyper-realistic 3D figurines using simple selfies or photos. The Nano Banana 3D picture is created using Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model.
Nano Banana is Google DeepMind's latest AI-powered image generation and editing model, which was released in August 2025.
“From photo to figurine style in just one prompt. People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup,” Gemini wrote in a post on X.
Initially, the Nano Banana image trend exploded when users started creating toy-style avatars, complete with acrylic bases and collector’s box packaging in front of a desktop.
Now, the Nano Banana trend is being pushed further, with users creating more AI images using the Gemini Nano Banana technology.
Here are 10 hidden Nano Banana tricks you should know today, along with their prompts.
Reddit user @aipromptprogramming has shared 10 hidden Google Nano Banana tricks along with prompts to generate different images and have fun.
Apart from these, users can al turn their images into anime heroes, fantasy icons, and even beloved movie characters.