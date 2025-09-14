Nano Banana AI trend: How to create 3D, anime and movie characters from your photo with Google Gemini

The internet has a new obsession, the “Google’s Nano Banana AI”. Powered by Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model, this feature is helping people transform ordinary selfies into hyper-realistic 3D figurines. But beyond the toy-like miniatures that went viral first, a new wave is catching fire: users are recreating a vintage portrait of themselves. Apart from that they can also turn their images into anime heroes, fantasy icons, and even beloved movie characters.

Initially, the Nano Banana trend exploded with toy-style avatars, complete with acrylic bases and collector’s box packaging. In this article, we explore anime and cinema being pushed to the creative boundaries. The Nano Banana anime or movie wave could hint at a bigger trend: AI-driven cosplay. Instead of costumes or elaborate shoots, fans can now reimagine themselves in cinematic universes with just a few clicks. Here’s how you can try to turn your images into some popular anime or fantasy characters:

1. Goku from Dragon Ball Z “Transform this person into Goku from Dragon Ball Z, keeping the same facial features. Style it in anime look, spiky golden hair glowing with aura, muscular build in an orange martial arts gi with blue belt and wristbands. Add a charged energy aura with lightning sparks, background of a destroyed battlefield under a dramatic sky.”

2. Spider-Man swinging through New York “Turn this photo into a realistic Spider-Man figurine, same face under the half-lifted red and blue mask, detailed Spider-Man suit with web patterns. Show him swinging between skyscrapers in New York at night, neon city lights glowing, cinematic action shot with dynamic motion blur.”

3. Elsa in Frozen’s Ice Palace “Convert this person into Elsa from Frozen, same face with an elegant long blonde braid over the shoulder, wearing a sparkling ice-blue gown with snowflake details. Place her in a majestic ice palace with glowing icy pillars and snowflakes falling, magical frosty light illuminating the scene.”

4. Classic Bollywood Stars in Retro Posters “Transform this photo into a 1970s Bollywood movie poster, same face but styled like a retro film star. Outfit in vintage Bollywood attire (bell-bottom pants, flashy printed shirt / classic saree depending on gender). Use grainy retro poster texture, hand-painted typography, and a dramatic Bollywood background with spotlights, film reels, and faded colors to create an authentic vintage look.”

Tip: For best results in Gemini, add ‘4K ultra-detailed, cinematic lighting, realistic textures’ at the end of each prompt.