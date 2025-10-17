Nano Banana rolls out in Google Lens and Search for Android and iOS: How to create AI-portraits directly

Google has launched Nano Banana, its AI-powered image editing tool in Search via Lens and AI Mode. Users on Android and iOS can create and edit photos using prompts or their own images. Available now in the US and India, with global expansion planned.

Govind Choudhary
Updated17 Oct 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Google has rolled out its latest AI-powered image editing feature, Nano Banana, in Search, allowing users to instantly transform photos through Lens and AI Mode.
Google has rolled out its latest AI-powered image editing feature, Nano Banana, in Search, allowing users to instantly transform photos through Lens and AI Mode.(AI Generated)

Google has rolled out its latest AI-powered image editing feature, Nano Banana, in Search, allowing users to instantly transform photos through Lens and AI Mode. The announcement came via the company’s official X account on 16 October, alongside a detailed guide to help users get started.

How to use the Google Lens to create AI-portraits using Gemini Nano Banana

To use the new feature, users need to open Lens in the Google app on Android or iOS. The newly introduced ‘Create’ mode is marked by a yellow banana icon 🍌. Users can try suggested prompts such as “make a photo booth pic of me” or take a picture and describe the edits they want. Follow-up prompts enable further refinements, while finished images can be shared with friends and family.

Google shared a sample video showing a woman turning her picture into a vintage black-and-white photo booth strip. She instructed the AI to “change my facial expression in each shot,” producing results that were visually impressive and highlighted the creative flexibility of the tool.

Tips and tricks from Google

In a blog post dated 13 October, Google advised users who feel camera shy to use the rear-facing camera or select an existing image from their gallery. The feature is ideal for visualising ideas, such as planning a Halloween costume for pets. AI Mode also allows entirely new images to be created from scratch via the “Create image” tool and text prompts. Users can continue the conversation with AI to explore styling ideas or find products in a similar style.

Gemini Nano Banana becomes popular among youth with millions of AI images.

Availability and expansion

Nano Banana’s image editing capabilities have begun rolling out in English for users in the United States and India. Google confirmed that additional countries and languages will be added in the coming months, signalling a wider global rollout of its AI-powered creative tools.

