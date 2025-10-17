Nano Banana rolls out in Google Lens and Search for Android and iOS: How to create AI-portraits directly

Google has rolled out its latest AI-powered image editing feature, Nano Banana, in Search, allowing users to instantly transform photos through Lens and AI Mode. The announcement came via the company’s official X account on 16 October, alongside a detailed guide to help users get started.

Advertisement

How to use the Google Lens to create AI-portraits using Gemini Nano Banana To use the new feature, users need to open Lens in the Google app on Android or iOS. The newly introduced ‘Create’ mode is marked by a yellow banana icon 🍌. Users can try suggested prompts such as “make a photo booth pic of me” or take a picture and describe the edits they want. Follow-up prompts enable further refinements, while finished images can be shared with friends and family.

Google shared a sample video showing a woman turning her picture into a vintage black-and-white photo booth strip. She instructed the AI to “change my facial expression in each shot,” producing results that were visually impressive and highlighted the creative flexibility of the tool.

Advertisement

Tips and tricks from Google In a blog post dated 13 October, Google advised users who feel camera shy to use the rear-facing camera or select an existing image from their gallery. The feature is ideal for visualising ideas, such as planning a Halloween costume for pets. AI Mode also allows entirely new images to be created from scratch via the “Create image” tool and text prompts. Users can continue the conversation with AI to explore styling ideas or find products in a similar style.

Advertisement

Gemini Nano Banana becomes popular among youth with millions of AI images.

Advertisement