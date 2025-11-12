Nano Banana to AI Templates: Google Photos is getting 6 big new features

Just after announcing an AI-powered makeover, Google has rolled out a number of new features for Google Photos, including the addition of its popular Nano Banana model. The company announced six new features for the Photos app.

New features in Google Photos: 1) Remove sunglasses Google Photos now allows users to fix minor flaws in images, including forgotten sunglasses, closed eyes, or missing smiles. Users can make these edits by asking “Help me edit”, followed by prompts such as “Remove Riley’s sunglasses,” “Open my eyes,” “Make Engel smile,” or “Open her eyes.”

2) Nano Banana in Google Photos Google has finally brought its viral image generator, Nano Banana, to Google Photos.

With the inclusion of Nano Banana, users can now transform their images directly within Google Photos, similar to how they use the tool in Gemini. To edit an image, users simply need to tap “Help me edit” in the editor and describe the new style they want to see their image in.

3) Natural language image editing on iOS Google is adding the ability to edit images in natural language for iOS users in the US. The feature allows users to describe the edits they want — via text or voice prompts — and the AI will bring those edits to life.

The company is also bringing a redesigned photo editor to iOS, allowing users to make edits through gestures and one-tap suggestions.

4) AI templates Google is taking the drudgery out of writing your own editing prompts by adding a new “Create with AI” section. This section, powered by Nano Banana, features ready-made AI templates in the Create tab on Android.

The templates help users reimagine their photos instantly with popular edits like “Put me in a high-fashion photoshoot,” “Create a professional headshot,” or “Put me in a winter holiday card.”

The features are rolling out to Android users in the US and India.

5) Ask Photos Google is introducing a new Ask Photos feature in over 100 countries and 17 new languages. The feature allows users to find specific photos in their gallery using natural language commands.

Ask Photos feature

6) New “Ask” button Google Photos now includes an “Ask” button, allowing users to chat with its AI about the content of their images, discover related moments, or describe the edits they want to make.