Nano Banana trend: From Rakesh Roshan to Neha Kakkar, celebs who joined the viral AI image craze

The viral Google Nano Banana trend has taken over the internet, much like the craze of transforming photos into Studio Ghibli-style art on ChatGPT. Powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, users can now convert their images into fun, eye-catching 3D Nano Banana models in just three simple steps. From businesses joining in for quirky promotions to individuals riding the wave, the trend has exploded across social media. Even several celebrities could not resist, with their Nano Banana 3D versions quickly making the rounds online. Here is a list of celebs who joined the trend:

Neha Kakka Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar quickly joined the trend, transforming her photos into fun 3D Nano Banana-style miniatures. She shared the results on her official Instagram, captioning the post: “Can’t believe this look turned out so good.”

Rakesh Roshan Legendary actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also embraced the viral trend, turning a family photo into a stunning 3D artwork. The creation featured him alongside his son Hrithik Roshan and grandsons Hreehan and Hridhaan Roshan. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote: “Family, passion, and art… The Roshans bringing stories to life. Featuring @rakesh_roshan sir @hrithikroshan Hreehan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.”

Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill and Jahnvi Kapoor In a viral post on its official Instagram handle, Google teamed up with Coca-Cola India, featuring Sonam Bajwa, Shubman Gill, and Janhvi Kapoor, as their photos were transformed into the trending Nano Banana AI artwork.

Google wrote, “The internet’s favourite Coke paglus. #NanoBanana #WithGoogleGemini.”

Also Read | Nano Banana 3D model showing Charlie Kirk’s assassination draws anger online

Also Read | How to turn your Nano Banana generated 3D models into videos for free?

Sharvari Wagh The popular Indian actress also appeared on Google India’s official page. As part of a Sprite India and Google collaboration, her photos were transformed into the viral AI Nano Banana trend.

“Spice + Sprite turned into figurines with some trend ka tadka 🌶️✨Made on Nano Banana #WithGoogleGemini,” wrote Google on the post.

Aman Gupta Google also featured Aman Gupta, one of India’s beloved Sharks and co-founder of boAt, in the trend. Sharing his 3D image on Instagram, the tech giant captioned: “Chahte toh OG picture laga sakte the par decided to go 🍌s. Made with #NanoBanana on #GoogleGemini.”

How to create 3D models of images with Gemini Nano Banana AI: Step-by-step guide Want to join the viral trend? Here is a simple guide to help you turn your photos into stunning Nano Banana AI 3D figurines using Google Gemini:

Open the Gemini app on your device.

Select the Nano Banana option and upload the photo you would like to transform.

If you already know the style you want, type in a detailed prompt. Otherwise, you can try one of the suggested prompts below to achieve the desired effect.