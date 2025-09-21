Gemini Nano Banana trend: Use these 5 prompts to click magical selfies with your favourite Harry Potter character

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Model, also known as Nano Banana, has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most powerful image generators and editors on the market. The new model's ability to make complex edits to images using natural language prompts has led to several social media trends, including users transforming their 3D models into retro Bollywood-style portrait images.

​Social media users have also started to transport themselves to the world of Hogwarts by creating selfies with their favorite Harry Potter characters. If you want to join in on the fun, here's our detailed guide along with a set of prompts you can use.

​How to Generate Selfies with Harry Potter Characters Using Gemini ​- Open the Gemini app or go to the website.

​- Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload your desired image. Note: Selfies work best for this.

​- Enter your own prompt or use one of the prompts below.

​- You should get the desired image in a few seconds.

​- If you don't like the generated image, you can ask Gemini to make further changes or adjust the prompt yourself.

1) Hermoine Granger: “Generate a Polaroid-style vintage photo with a warm, nostalgic feel. Apply a slight blur and soft, consistent light as if a flash was used in a dimly lit room. Keep my real face completely unchanged, natural, and highly realistic. I am sitting closely next to Hermione Granger (from Harry Potter), who has her arm around me. I am wearing a Hogwarts Gryffindor uniform and holding a magic wand, smiling cutely. Replace the background with a simple, plain white curtain to emphasize the vintage Polaroid aesthetic. The overall mood should be cozy, magical, and candid, like a cherished snapshot. Ensure Hermione Granger’s appearance is accurate to her character design, including brown hair, intelligent expression, and her signature school uniform”

Gemini generated image

2) Draco Malfoy:

Generate a Polaroid-style vintage photo with a warm, nostalgic feel. Apply a slight blur and soft, consistent light as if a flash was used in a dimly lit room. Keep my real face completely unchanged, natural, and highly realistic. I am sitting closely next to Draco Malfoy (from Harry Potter), who has his arm around me. I am wearing a Hogwarts Slytherin uniform and holding a magic wand, smiling cutely. Replace the background with a simple, plain white curtain to emphasize the vintage Polaroid aesthetic. The overall mood should be cozy, magical, and candid, like a cherished snapshot. Ensure Draco Malfoy’s appearance is accurate to his character design, including platinum blonde slicked-back hair and sharp features

3) Luna Lovegood:

"Generate a Polaroid-style vintage photo with a warm, nostalgic feel. Apply a slight blur and soft, consistent light as if a flash was used in a dimly lit room. Keep my real face completely unchanged, natural, and highly realistic. I am sitting closely next to Luna Lovegood (from Harry Potter), who has her arm around me. I am wearing a Hogwarts Ravenclaw uniform and holding a magic wand, smiling cutely. Replace the background with a simple, plain white curtain to emphasize the vintage Polaroid aesthetic. The overall mood should be cozy, magical, and candid, like a cherished snapshot. Ensure Luna Lovegood’s appearance is accurate to her character design, including long blonde hair, dreamy expression, and radish earrings."

4) Hagrid:

"Generate a Polaroid-style vintage photo with a warm, nostalgic feel. Apply a slight blur and soft, consistent light as if a flash was used in a dimly lit room. Keep my real face completely unchanged, natural, and highly realistic. I am sitting closely next to Rubeus Hagrid (from Harry Potter), who has his arm around me. I am wearing a Hogwarts uniform and holding a magic wand, smiling cutely. Replace the background with a simple, plain white curtain to emphasize the vintage Polaroid aesthetic. The overall mood should be cozy, magical, and candid, like a cherished snapshot. Ensure Hagrid’s appearance is accurate to his character design, including long bushy hair, thick beard, and giant frame."

5) Ron Weasley:

“Generate a Polaroid-style vintage photo with a warm, nostalgic feel. The image should have a slight blur and a soft, consistent light source, mimicking the effect of a flash in a dimly lit room. Keep my real face unchanged, natural, and highly realistic.g a costume. In the scene, I am sitting closely next to Ron Weasley (from Harry Potter), who has his arm around me. I am wearing a Hogwarts Gryffindor school uniform and holding a magic wand, smiling cutely. Replace the background with a simple, plain white curtain to emphasize the vintage Polaroid aesthetic. The overall mood should be cozy, magical, and candid, like a cherished snapshot. Ensure Ron Weasley’s appearance is accurate to his character design—red hair, freckles, and his signature expression”