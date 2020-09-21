Narzo 20 series is built to cater to performance seekers: Madhav Sheth

Post the launch of the new Narzo 20 series , Madhav Sheth - Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India & Europe gives us a clear idea about why realme decided to go with an upgrade just a few months after the launch of the sub-brand. Sheth also talks about the future of the series with more premium offerings on the hori.

Just months after the launch of the first narzo phones, what new does narzo 20 have in store for Indian buyers?

First I want to clear some confusion, the last narzo launch was planned in March but postponed to May, if you consider that, a new generation after 6 months is an industry average. The success of narzo 10 series gave us confidence and motivation to step further to cover the wider price segment, attempting to meet the needs of young gamers and performance seekers and offer them a variety like portrait lens.

narzo 20 Pro, the most powerful 65W charging smartphone, features India's fastest 65W flash charging along with the latest powerful MediaTek G95 processor, designed for better gaming performance. It also features an FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the smoothest display screen in this segment.

narzo 20 is the best mid-range phone for gaming enthusiasts. It features a 6000mAh Big battery with a 18W fast charge, a Powerful G85 processor reputed for its gaming performance, 48MP Triple camera, and many other cool features.

narzo 20A, the entry-level Gaming King, features a power-efficient SDM665 processor, paired with a 5000mAh Massive Battery, a 6.5 inch Mini-drop fullscreen with the classy V-shape advanced design making it an excellent choice

All three phones lie in different price segments, thus offering users a variety of options according to their demand and budget.

How is the narzo 20 series different from the narzo 10 series?

narzo 20 is our series upgrade over narzo 10 and with the new 20 series, we have brought more features and options to the Indian consumers. Let me highlight some key stand-outs from the series:

“Powerful Processor" - narzo series is known for being performance-oriented and all three products - narzo 20 Pro, narzo 20 and narzo 20A feature best-in-segment processors to cater to young players. narzo 20 Pro has the world’s leading MediaTek G95 SoC, narzo 20 has a MediaTek G85 gaming processor and narzo 20A offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

“Fastest Charging technology" - We have brought the flagship and cutting-edge 65W SuperDart charge to Narzo 20 Pro, making the Most Powerful 65W Charging smartphone.

“Largest Battery" - A tour-de-force performance is incomplete without a well-equipped battery. narzo 20 has the largest battery capacity in narzo’s history with a 6000mAh mega battery. narzo 20A is an entry-level Gaming King with the 5000mAh battery for non-stop usage!

Does the new narzo 20 series aim to be more than just a value for money range?

Let me clarify that narzo 20 series covers the entry-level to the mid-range segment, from INR 8k - 20k. So, you can see that it is not positioned as VFM range at all, and in fact, covers a holistic price range with premium features and best-in-segment technologies to appeal to diverse sets of consumers.

Gaming-focussed chipsets are the new hype in the mid-range segment. Will the new narzo 20 series cater to this audience?

Yes, narzo 20 series exactly caters to this and brings the world’s leading gaming-focused chipsets with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and MediaTek G85 SoC in 20 Pro and 20 respectively, while the powerful Snapdragon 665 processor is brought to narzo 20A for the first time in this price. The series is built to cater to avid young players as well as performance seekers, multitaskers.

In terms of optics, how is the new narzo 20 series different from other offerings in the same segment?

Well, be it offerings from realme or other competitors, the positioning for narzo series, including narzo 20 thereby, is quite clear. Like I said, covering the entry to the mid-range segment, narzo is exclusively designed to be a performance-oriented series for young players. With best-in-class gaming chipsets, fastest charging technologies and massive battery, narzo promises power, performance and fun. I don’t see any other brands building such a distinctive product positioning in these segments.

narzo seems to be competing in the mid-range segment with the new series. Should we expect a premium flagship anytime soon?

We have already initiated our research into young players to dig deeper into their demand as input. realme places a high premium on quality and our products reflect emerging consumer needs. If we observe a requirement for a premium narzo flagship in future, why not!

What are realme's plans for the narzo series as a whole?

The narzo series is highly well-received, hence we will continue to develop more powerful narzo products in the future as regular updates. We have observed a distinct need for performance-oriented smartphones with powerful processors from young players and smartphone users, ageing mostly GenZ. The Power story will continue to upgrade with narzo. We will build narzo as a performance oriented smartphone for all young players. We will strengthen our offline channels while maintaining aggressive online sales to bring the narzo products deeper into the masses. We aim to reach 5 million narzo users from the current one million, eventually with our holistic product line-up and industry-leading features.

