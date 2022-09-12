NASA all set to launch Artemis I SLS Rocket, repaired leaking fuel seals

NASA has completed the repair on its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, reported the space agency. The leaking fuel seals on the SLS have been replaced by engineers last week. One of the fuel lines to the SLS was leaking earlier this month leading the space agency to stop its attempt to launch the Artemis I SLS-orion Spacecraft. Moreover, NASA plans to conduct a fuelling test to verify that the replaced seal is working as intended. Nasa has announced that it was targeting September 23 for another attempt at sening its Artemis I Moon rocket into space.

