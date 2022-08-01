Nasa LRO's new discovery on moon: How it can impact humans?

Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft and computer modeling system, has recently discovered some pits like shaded locations on the Moon. The temperature of these pits hovers around a temperature of about 17 Celsius which is suitable for humans. These pits and cave like structures make thermally stable sites for exploring the moon area surface. Usually, the surface of the moon heats up to about 127 Celsius during the day and cools down to minus 173 Celsius during the night.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}