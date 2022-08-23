NASA reacts to ‘idea of no sound in space': Released audio from black hole

To make the sound audible by human ears, NASA has mixed sound frequencies collected from the Black hole with “other data'' and amplified it, stating that the idea of no sound in space was a misconception.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NASA released an audio clip on Sunday that represents actual sound waves emanating from the enormous back hole at the centre of the Perseus Galaxy Cluster. This area in space is more than 200m light years away from Earth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NASA released an audio clip on Sunday that represents actual sound waves emanating from the enormous back hole at the centre of the Perseus Galaxy Cluster. This area in space is more than 200m light years away from Earth.
To make the sound audible by human ears, NASA has mixed these sound frequencies with “other data'' and amplified it, stating that the idea of no sound in space was a misconception.
To make the sound audible by human ears, NASA has mixed these sound frequencies with “other data'' and amplified it, stating that the idea of no sound in space was a misconception.
“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," tweeted NASA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," tweeted NASA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The audio clip released from NASA sounds something like a cosmic growl or an anonymous wind tunnel. It has captured the internet’s attention and many said that it sounds exactly how they imagined a supermassive black hole would sound in their heads. For some people, this clip was more on the horror side. They described it as “Ethereal Nature".
The audio clip released from NASA sounds something like a cosmic growl or an anonymous wind tunnel. It has captured the internet’s attention and many said that it sounds exactly how they imagined a supermassive black hole would sound in their heads. For some people, this clip was more on the horror side. They described it as “Ethereal Nature".
An active twitter user, Asher Honickman tweeted, “Somehow you just knew a black hole was going to sound like terrifying ghosts instead [of] gentle ocean waves."
An active twitter user, Asher Honickman tweeted, “Somehow you just knew a black hole was going to sound like terrifying ghosts instead [of] gentle ocean waves."
This audio clip comes from NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory and was released back in May this year. NASA describes this sound as a result of pressure waves sent out by the black hole, stating that it was a whopping 57 octaves below middle C, which means that scientists had to raise the frequency quadrillions of times to make it audible for human ears.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This audio clip comes from NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory and was released back in May this year. NASA describes this sound as a result of pressure waves sent out by the black hole, stating that it was a whopping 57 octaves below middle C, which means that scientists had to raise the frequency quadrillions of times to make it audible for human ears.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NASA said in a statement, “Astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C."
NASA said in a statement, “Astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C."
Meanwhile, recently NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of planet Jupiter. The world's newest and biggest space telescope's Jupiter observations will give scientists even more clues to the planet's inner life.
Meanwhile, recently NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of planet Jupiter. The world's newest and biggest space telescope's Jupiter observations will give scientists even more clues to the planet's inner life.
NASA's telescope has captured giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperature and pressure conditions of the largest planet in the Solar System. Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote, "Giant news from a giant planet! @NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NASA's telescope has captured giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperature and pressure conditions of the largest planet in the Solar System. Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote, "Giant news from a giant planet! @NASAWebb captured a new view of Jupiter in infrared light, uncovering clues to the planet’s inner life. Two moons, rings, and distant galaxies are visible."