NASA to anlyze data behind close encounters
SummaryMany people, including air force pilots, continue to report encounters with strange objects in the sky. This led US space agency Nasa to commission an independent study to scientifically examine such claims. Here’s what the report, published last week, reveals:
Why did Nasa commission the study?
Last year, Nasa selected 16 individuals—scientists, data and artificial intelligence experts, and aerospace safety experts—to study unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). These sightings—of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) to you and me—are those that can’t be immediately classed as human-made or natural phenomena. With many credible witnesses, often military aviators, having reported seeing such objects, Nasa hopes the findings will help it separate UAPs from surveillance operations by foreign powers, thus ensuring the safety of planes over US skies, especially in restricted areas.