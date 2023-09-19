NASA to anlyze data behind close encounters

What does the report reveal?

Nasa, which is still “evaluating" the report, believes there’s “no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP". It says sightings could be unmanned aircraft, balloons, birds, weather events or airborne debris. The US department of defence says such sightings are influenced by factors such as the weather, light, atmospheric effects, inaccurate interpretation of data or even the observer’s hazy recollections. Nasa qualifies, though, that it does not have all the data needed to explain these anomalous sightings. It needs to be noted that the authors only studied unclassified information for the report.

