NASA tracks asteroids flying by Earth today: Possibilities of clash?

It is noteworthy that the asteroid will pass the Earth at an approximate distance of 5,29,000 kilometres on an average, whereas the Moon orbits the Earth at 3,84,000 kilometres, which means that asteroid 2022 PW will fly by at a distance farther than the Moon. However, on a cosmic scale, it will still be very close to the Earth. It is expected that the next flyby asteroid 2022 PW will occur on February 05 in the year 2031.

