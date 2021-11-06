NASA, USGS release first Landsat 9 light images of Earth. See Photos

"First light is a big milestone for Landsat users - it's the first chance to really see the kind of quality that Landsat 9 provides. And they look fantastic. When we have Landsat 9 operating in coordination with Landsat 8, it's going to be this wealth of data, allowing us to monitor changes to our home planet every eight days," said Jeff Masek NASA's Landsat 9 project scientist at Goddard Space Flight Center.