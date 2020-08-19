Bengaluru: Indian IT industry apex body Nasscom and its UK counterpart techUK on Wednesday announced the completion of the latest annual ‘Tech Alliance’ meeting aimed at strengthening the technology partnership between the two countries.

The Tech Alliance, formed in April 2018 as part of the joint statement by the prime ministers of both nations, also aims to grow digital capabilities and skills of the two countries, as well as provide a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation.

Some areas for joint action and cooperation have been identified to enhance bilateral trade between the two nations as well as to provide ease of doing business.

As per the Tech Alliance, cross-border data flow with a strong data protection regime is key to expansion of bilateral trade in the tech sector. “We therefore encourage the Indian government to enact the Personal Data Protection Bill and work with business community to ensure that the legislation enables protection of personal data, while also promoting innovation and digital trade," a joint press release stated.

Furthermore, the two countries should explore a UK-India Data Adequacy Agreement to facilitate the cross-border movement of personal data, which is essential for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Mobility of staff across borders is crucial for a functioning bilateral trade relationship. “The new point-based system to be implemented from Jan 2021 is nationality agnostic, a decision welcome by the tech industry. We encourage the two governments to explore options to further streamline the integration of ICT tier 2 visas into the new skilled worker category, as defined by the UK government in its new immigration strategy," the release stated.

Harmonised standards between countries are proven to be important catalysts for economic growth, productivity and innovation across borders.

The alliance encourages increased dialogue on issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), which will allow UK and Indian companies to take full advantage of the digital revolution and provide new and successful products and services.

With technology sector expected to play a significant role in the economic recovery of both nations, the alliance encourages the UK and Indian governments to establish a joint working group on technology sector as a whole.

