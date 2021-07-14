India's cybersecurity plan to include sovereignty, set deliverables for entities

“The way 2021 has started, I would call it the year of ransomware," said Pant. He said that already $1 trillion has been paid as ransom and the scale of attacks have been increasing. “The financial sector will have to be on its toes and ensure that all the efforts required for cyber resilience are put into place," he added. He advocated for zero trust architectures to be adopted, which is a network security model that assumes that everyone near a network can be harmful to it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}