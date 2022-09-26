Navratri 2022: How to download and share special WhatsApp stickers on Android

Like other festivals and occasions, users on WhatsApp like to share or greet each other using stickers. Conversations have become much easier with the advent of technology. Here is a guide on sending WhatsApp Navratri stickers.
Navratri has started and it is the beginning for the festive season ahead. Like other festivals and occasions, users on WhatsApp like to share or greet each other using stickers. Conversations have become much easier with the advent of technology. Earlier, users preferred texting and calling. It has been replaced by sending WhatsApp stickers and texting.
Here is a guide on sending WhatsApp Navratri stickers.
Steps to download Happy Navratri WhatsApp stickers are as following:
STEP 1 Launch Google Play Store and search Happy Navratri WhatsApp stickers.
STEP 2 After the search results appear, download the sticker plan as per your choice.
STEP 3 Mow, open the sticker pack and tap on ‘Add to WhatsApp’.
STEP 4 This sticker pack would be added to WhatsApp.
STEP 5 Further, launch WhatsApp app and select the contact you want to send the sticker to.
STEP 6 Open the emoji icon and tap on the stickers section.