Navratri 2025: How to turn your dandiya night photos into 90s-style portraits using Gemini AI prompt

As India celebrates the vibrant celebrations of Navratri 2025, tech giant Google India is bringing a creative twist to the festivities. The company has shared an AI prompt for its Gemini Nano Banana tool that allows users to transform their Dandiya night photos into vintage 90s-style portraits with artistic lighting and retro vibes.
Google India introduced the prompt via its official Instagram account, inviting users to recreate their festive memories with a nostalgic aesthetic. The Gemini Nano Banana tool, part of Google’s growing suite of AI image-generation platforms, lets users turn ordinary photos into visually striking artworks in just a few steps.
According to Google, users can follow these steps to create their custom Nano Banana images:
The AI-generated images promise a unique combination of retro charm, festive mood lighting, and floral inspiration, making it an exciting addition to the way people share their Navratri memories this year. By blending technology with traditional celebrations, Google India is encouraging users to creatively commemorate the festival while experimenting with AI-powered art.
With Navratri being a festival marked by music, dance, and vibrant colors, this tool offers a modern way for festival-goers to capture the spirit of Dandiya nights in a stylish, nostalgic format, perfect for sharing on social media or keeping as a digital memory.
