Navratri 2025: How to turn your dandiya night photos into 90s-style portraits using Gemini AI prompt

As India celebrates Navratri 2025, Google India has shared an AI prompt for its Gemini Nano Banana tool, letting users turn Dandiya night photos into 90s-style vintage portraits with retro vibes, warm lighting, and floral-inspired aesthetics. Here is the step-by-step guide to edit your images.

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Sep 2025, 02:34 PM IST
The Gemini Nano Banana tool, part of Google’s growing suite of AI image-generation platforms, lets users turn ordinary photos into visually striking artworks in just a few steps.
As India celebrates the vibrant celebrations of Navratri 2025, tech giant Google India is bringing a creative twist to the festivities. The company has shared an AI prompt for its Gemini Nano Banana tool that allows users to transform their Dandiya night photos into vintage 90s-style portraits with artistic lighting and retro vibes.

Google India adds a creative twist to Navratri 2025

Google India introduced the prompt via its official Instagram account, inviting users to recreate their festive memories with a nostalgic aesthetic. The Gemini Nano Banana tool, part of Google’s growing suite of AI image-generation platforms, lets users turn ordinary photos into visually striking artworks in just a few steps.

How to create your 90s-inspired portraits

According to Google, users can follow these steps to create their custom Nano Banana images:

  1. Visit gemini.google.com
  2. Select Create Images 🍌 and upload a photo
  3. Enter the AI prompt: “Using the reference image, add a warm sunlight effect falling beautifully on his face, creating golden highlights. The overall vibe should be retro with a grainy 90s film aesthetic, giving a festive feeling. His outfit, and background details should be inspired by flowers, reflecting its colors, patterns, and mood. Make the flower connection strong in the picture.”
  4. Hit submit, and your personalised 90’s-inspired portrait is ready.

The AI-generated images promise a unique combination of retro charm, festive mood lighting, and floral inspiration, making it an exciting addition to the way people share their Navratri memories this year. By blending technology with traditional celebrations, Google India is encouraging users to creatively commemorate the festival while experimenting with AI-powered art.

With Navratri being a festival marked by music, dance, and vibrant colors, this tool offers a modern way for festival-goers to capture the spirit of Dandiya nights in a stylish, nostalgic format, perfect for sharing on social media or keeping as a digital memory.

 
 
