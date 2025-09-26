Navratri 2025: How to turn your dandiya night photos into 90s-style portraits using Gemini AI prompt

As India celebrates the vibrant celebrations of Navratri 2025, tech giant Google India is bringing a creative twist to the festivities. The company has shared an AI prompt for its Gemini Nano Banana tool that allows users to transform their Dandiya night photos into vintage 90s-style portraits with artistic lighting and retro vibes.

Google India adds a creative twist to Navratri 2025 Google India introduced the prompt via its official Instagram account, inviting users to recreate their festive memories with a nostalgic aesthetic. The Gemini Nano Banana tool, part of Google’s growing suite of AI image-generation platforms, lets users turn ordinary photos into visually striking artworks in just a few steps.

How to create your 90s-inspired portraits According to Google, users can follow these steps to create their custom Nano Banana images:

Visit gemini.google.com Select Create Images 🍌 and upload a photo Enter the AI prompt: “Using the reference image, add a warm sunlight effect falling beautifully on his face, creating golden highlights. The overall vibe should be retro with a grainy 90s film aesthetic, giving a festive feeling. His outfit, and background details should be inspired by flowers, reflecting its colors, patterns, and mood. Make the flower connection strong in the picture.” Hit submit, and your personalised 90’s-inspired portrait is ready.

The AI-generated images promise a unique combination of retro charm, festive mood lighting, and floral inspiration, making it an exciting addition to the way people share their Navratri memories this year. By blending technology with traditional celebrations, Google India is encouraging users to creatively commemorate the festival while experimenting with AI-powered art.

