Navratri 2025 Trend: 50 Viral AI prompts to create stunning ‘Garba Night Portraits’ with Gemini Nano Banana

As Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations sweep across India, social media is lighting up with a dazzling new trend: AI-generated “Garba Night” portraits. Young Indians are turning to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI to transform their selfies into Pinterest-style festival images that look straight out of a Bollywood film set.

Amidst the viral craze for 90’s style portraits, an X user Shreya Yadav (@ShreyaYadav___) shared a 50-part thread of crafted AI prompts, designed to create dreamy portraits of women dressed in traditional Gujarati lehengas, dancing under glowing pandal lights.

Her very first sample prompt set the tone:

“Ultra-realistic 8K cinematic portrait of the same young woman (face 100% match, no distortion). She wears a vibrant ghagra-choli with mirror work and a colorful dupatta flowing in the breeze. Oxidized silver jewelry, bangles, and bindi add elegance. Holding decorated dandiya sticks, she smiles gracefully mid-dance. Background: festive Navratri garba pandal with glowing lights, rangoli, and blurred dancers. Cinematic lighting, high detail, photorealistic textures.”

Soon after, her 50 prompts began circulating widely, offering AI enthusiasts a palette of retro, cinematic, and romantic Navratri aesthetics. Here are the full 50 prompts that have gone viral:

50 Navratri AI prompts to create dandiya night looks A retro 90’s Bollywood style image of a woman in red and white Gujarati lehenga, sleeveless, holding 2 dandiya, soft smile, long hair with a white flower tucked in curls, garba night scene in open ground, people dancing in background, dreamy lighting, windy effect. Bright cinematic image of a woman spinning in red-white lehenga, sleeveless, dupatta fluttering, dandiya in hands, soft gentle smile, long curly hair with white flower, garba dancers blurred behind, night festival lighting with soft glow. Vintage 90’s aesthetic portrait: woman in red-white lehenga, bangles clinking, playing dandiya, subtle wind in hair, small white flower in long curls, night open ground filled with dancers, soft dreamy cinematic lighting. A woman laughing softly, sleeveless red and white lehenga, holding dandiya, flowing dupatta, long hair with tiny white flower, open ground full of garba players, warm nostalgic 90’s cinematic filter, soft windy ambiance. Retro-inspired garba night: woman in red-white lehenga, sleeveless, dandiya raised mid-spin, subtle smile, long wavy hair with white flower tucked, sparkling bangles, crowd dancing in background, soft focus and cinematic contrast. Cinematic dreamy Garba scene: woman in traditional red-white lehenga, no sleeves, elegant pose mid-dandiya step, small white flower in hair, soft smile, twinkling lights in background, long hair gently flowing in night breeze. Bright vintage aesthetic: woman in Gujarati lehenga red-white, sleeveless, dandiya in hands, spinning with joy, long hair curls with white flower, night open ground with garba dancers, soft cinematic glow, subtle dreamy haze. Romantic 90’s Garba image: woman with long flowing hair, sleeveless red-white lehenga, dandiya in hands, dupatta flying, white flower tucked in curls, soft dreamy smile, open ground full of dancing crowd, dramatic night lighting. Retro Bollywood frame: woman twirling in red-white lehenga, dandiya raised, bangles jingling, long hair curls adorned with white flower, gentle smile, garba open ground background, warm cinematic tones, soft windy effect.

Soft dreamy aesthetic: woman in sleeveless red-white lehenga, playful dandiya stance, long hair with white flower tucked, gentle smile, garba players blurred behind, night lights sparkling, cinematic retro filter applied.



Vibrant cinematic portrait: woman in red-white lehenga, holding dandiya mid-spin, soft smile, long curls with small white flower, night Garba festival in background, windy effect on dupatta, warm 90’s Bollywood lighting.

A joyful woman spinning dandiya, red-white lehenga, sleeveless, long hair with white flower, bangles in hands, garba dancers visible in background, cinematic dreamy contrast, soft night breeze adding motion.

Retro dreamy Garba night: woman in red-white lehenga, sleeveless, dandiya in hands, gentle smile, flowing dupatta, long hair curls with small flower, open ground with dancers, warm nostalgic cinematic glow.

Cinematic 90’s style: woman playing dandiya, red-white lehenga sleeveless, soft dreamy smile, long hair with white flower tucked, bangles jingling, festival lights reflecting on open ground, subtle wind motion.

Romantic retro scene: woman spinning with dandiya, sleeveless red-white lehenga, flowing dupatta, soft smile, long hair adorned with tiny white flower, open ground crowded with garba dancers, dreamy night lighting.

Bright vintage Garba aesthetic: woman in red-white lehenga, no sleeves, dandiya raised, soft smile, long hair curls with white flower tucked, cinematic contrast, night festival open ground with dancers blurred.

Vibrant dreamy image: woman in sleeveless green-yellow lehenga, spinning with dandiya, long curls with white flower, soft smile, bangles reflecting light, open ground crowded with festival dancers, 90’s nostalgic cinematic glow.

Cinematic dreamy image: woman playing dandiya, red-white sleeveless lehenga, long curls with small white flower tucked, gentle smile, bangles shining, garba dancers in background, soft night glow, windy atmosphere.

Retro Garba frame: woman in red-white lehenga, sleeveless, twirling dandiya, soft smile, long hair with tiny white flower, open ground filled with dancers, cinematic warm lighting, dreamy motion blur on dupatta.

Romantic cinematic portrait: woman in red-white lehenga, holding dandiya, gentle smile, long flowing curls with white flower, festival night, open ground with dancing crowd, soft dreamy glow, windy effect on hair.

90’s Bollywood aesthetic: woman mid-spin with dandiya, sleeveless red-white lehenga, long hair curls with small white flower, soft smile, bangles jingling, night festival open ground, cinematic dreamy lighting.

Retro cinematic Garba night: woman in red-white lehenga, dandiya in hands, flowing dupatta, soft gentle smile, long hair adorned with tiny flower, open ground with garba dancers, dreamy wind effect and cinematic tones.

Vibrant dreamy image: woman in sleeveless red-white lehenga, spinning with dandiya, long curls with white flower, soft smile, bangles reflecting light, open ground crowded with festival dancers, 90’s nostalgic cinematic glow.

Nostalgic retro scene: woman playing dandiya, red-white lehenga, no sleeves, gentle smile, long hair curls with tiny white flower, open ground with dancers blurred behind, soft cinematic lighting, windy dreamy effect.

Cinematic dreamy portrait: woman in red-white lehenga, dandiya raised mid-spin, soft smile, flowing long hair with small flower, open ground with garba festival, warm nostalgic tones, subtle wind motion on dupatta.

Romantic 90’s Bollywood vibe: woman spinning dandiya, sleeveless red-white lehenga, long hair with white flower, soft gentle smile, open ground full of dancers, cinematic lighting, dreamy windy atmosphere.

Vintage cinematic image: woman holding dandiya, red-white lehenga, soft smile, long curls with small flower tucked, bangles jingling, night garba scene, open ground with dancing crowd, soft dreamy glow.

Retro dreamy aesthetic: woman in red-white lehenga, dandiya in hands, flowing dupatta, soft gentle smile, long hair curls with white flower, night festival open ground, cinematic contrast with wind effect.

Nostalgic 90’s scene: woman mid-dandiya spin, sleeveless red-white lehenga, long hair with tiny flower, soft smile, bangles reflecting lights, open ground with dancers blurred, dreamy cinematic glow.

Cinematic bright portrait: woman spinning with dandiya, red-white lehenga, flowing dupatta, soft smile, long curls with white flower, open ground full of garba players, warm nostalgic 90’s vibe, subtle wind motion.

Romantic retro Garba night: woman in red-white lehenga, sleeveless, dandiya raised, long hair with tiny white flower, soft gentle smile, open ground crowded with dancers, dreamy cinematic lighting, wind effect.

Vibrant 90’s Bollywood frame: woman twirling with dandiya, red-white lehenga, soft smile, long hair with small flower, open ground filled with garba dancers, dreamy cinematic glow, subtle motion in dupatta.

Retro nostalgic image: woman holding dandiya, sleeveless red-white lehenga, flowing hair with white flower tucked, gentle smile, bangles jingling, open ground with dancing crowd, soft dreamy cinematic lighting.

Cinematic dreamy portrait: woman spinning dandiya, red-white lehenga, soft smile, long curls with tiny white flower, open ground with garba festival, warm nostalgic glow, subtle wind motion on dupatta.

Romantic 90’s vibe: woman in red-white lehenga, dandiya in hands, flowing dupatta, long hair with white flower, soft gentle smile, night festival open ground with dancers, dreamy cinematic lighting.