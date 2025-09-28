Navratri 2025 Trend: 50 Viral AI prompts to create stunning ‘Garba Night Portraits’ with Gemini Nano Banana

As Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations sweep across India, social media is lighting up with a dazzling new trend: AI-generated “Garba Night” portraits. Young Indians are turning to Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI to transform their selfies into Pinterest-style festival images that look straight out of a Bollywood film set.
Amidst the viral craze for 90’s style portraits, an X user Shreya Yadav (@ShreyaYadav___) shared a 50-part thread of crafted AI prompts, designed to create dreamy portraits of women dressed in traditional Gujarati lehengas, dancing under glowing pandal lights.
Her very first sample prompt set the tone:
“Ultra-realistic 8K cinematic portrait of the same young woman (face 100% match, no distortion). She wears a vibrant ghagra-choli with mirror work and a colorful dupatta flowing in the breeze. Oxidized silver jewelry, bangles, and bindi add elegance. Holding decorated dandiya sticks, she smiles gracefully mid-dance. Background: festive Navratri garba pandal with glowing lights, rangoli, and blurred dancers. Cinematic lighting, high detail, photorealistic textures.”
Soon after, her 50 prompts began circulating widely, offering AI enthusiasts a palette of retro, cinematic, and romantic Navratri aesthetics. Here are the full 50 prompts that have gone viral:
