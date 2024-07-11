NBA 2K25 teased to offer Basketball gaming with enhanced features and multi-edition launch
NBA 2K25 unveils cover stars Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson. MyCareer and MyTeam modes upgraded for immersive experience. New-gen version on PC with ProPLAYTM technology for enhanced realism.
NBA 2K25 has officially set its sights on the gaming world, with 2K Games unveiling a treasure trove of details about the upcoming installment in their celebrated basketball simulation franchise. Scheduled for release on September 6th across a multitude of platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, eager fans can now pre-order the game ahead of its highly anticipated launch.