NBA 2K25 unveils cover stars Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson. MyCareer and MyTeam modes upgraded for immersive experience. New-gen version on PC with ProPLAYTM technology for enhanced realism.

NBA 2K25 has officially set its sights on the gaming world, with 2K Games unveiling a treasure trove of details about the upcoming installment in their celebrated basketball simulation franchise. Scheduled for release on September 6th across a multitude of platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, eager fans can now pre-order the game ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

In a move sure to excite fans, 2K Games has revealed the cover stars for NBA 2K25. Boston Celtics' rising star and NBA champion Jayson Tatum graces the Standard Edition cover, joined by WNBA standout A'ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, NBA legend Vince Carter, recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, will adorn the special Hall of Fame Edition cover, showcasing his enduring legacy in the sport.

The latest installment promises substantial updates to the beloved MyCareer and MyTeam game modes, ensuring players are treated to an enhanced and immersive basketball experience. New-gen console and PC players will particularly benefit from the addition of a sixth era in MyNBA and a dynamic, interactive City environment, promising to redefine gameplay interaction.

Notably, NBA 2K25 marks a significant milestone as the new-gen version makes its debut on PC alongside PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, bolstered by the cutting-edge ProPLAYTM technology. This advancement aims to deliver unparalleled realism and precision, raising the bar for basketball gaming simulations.

For enthusiasts eager to secure their copy, NBA 2K25 will be available in multiple editions, including the Standard Edition, a physical-only WNBA Edition exclusive to GameStop in the US and Canada, an All-Star Edition, and the prestigious Hall of Fame Edition launching on September 8th. Pre-orders are already live across all major platforms, with prices starting at Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition, Rs. 5,699 for the All-Star Edition, and Rs. 8,500 for the Hall of Fame Edition on Steam, promising a range of choices to suit every fan's preferences.

