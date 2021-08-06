Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nearly 60 mn WhatsApp, Facebook messages get shared every 1 minute: Research

Every 60 seconds, 695,000 stories were shared on Instagram: Study
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Every 60 seconds more than 500 hours of content was uploaded on YouTube, as per a study
  • Myriads of downloads and uploads, posts and searches, messages sent and received, listen and streams happen every minute on the internet

The coronavirus outbreak and the prolonged lockdown has changed people's lifestyle completely across the globe. A large section of the world is now clearly dependent on the internet.

The coronavirus outbreak has driven many commercial and social activities online and for some, the internet has become an ever more crucial link.

Therefore, a new study by Statista has shed light on what happened every minute on the internet in 2021.

The study found that every 60 seconds more than 500 hours of content was uploaded on YouTube and 695,000 stories were shared on Instagram.

Additionally, nearly 70 million messages were sent via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

In that same minute, there were two million swipes on Tinder and 1.6 million US dollars was spent online.

Covid-19 pandemic impact: How world used internet every minute in 2021
The digital world is a universe in its own right and a very fast-moving one at that. Myriads of downloads and uploads, posts and searches, messages sent and received, listen and streams happen every minute on the world wide web.

