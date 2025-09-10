Nearly half of Indian enterprises polled embedded AI into biz strategies: Study

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Nearly half of the Indian enterprises surveyed have embedded AI into IT and business strategies, one of the highest adoption rates globally, says a report.

However, weak data foundations and cyber risks could slow India’s AI advantage, the report by OpenText and Ponemon Institute stated.

"While Indian enterprises are among the fastest adopters of Generative AI, gaps in information readiness are making it difficult to secure, govern, and scale AI across businesses,” the report pointed out.

The report revealed that 48 per cent of Indian enterprises have already embedded AI into IT and business strategies, one of the highest adoption rates globally.

Yet only 15 per cent feel confident in measuring return on investment from securing and managing the information that underpins these initiatives, the survey that covered almost 1,900 senior IT and security leaders worldwide, including 337 in India, stated.

Indian organisations are also ahead of global peers in prioritising digital transformation (54 per cent vs. 44 per cent globally), reflecting a future-forward approach that complements their rapid AI adoption.

Yet information complexity, driven by unstructured data, security risks, and a lack of governance safeguards, remains a critical roadblock for enterprises seeking to scale AI responsibly.

"India is fast emerging as a global leader in AI adoption, with enterprises showing remarkable ambition and enthusiasm," said Saurabh Saxena, Regional Vice President, OpenText India.

"With 59 per cent of Indian boards and CEOs rating AI as extremely important, higher than peers in the UK and France, the ambition is clear. The opportunity now is to leapfrog global counterparts by closing gaps in information readiness," Saxena said.