NEC partners UMTC to develop intelligent mobility solutions

MUMBAI: NEC Technologies India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese technology company NEC Corporation, has tied up with Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) to jointly develop intelligent mobility solutions in rural and urban India.

NEC India and UMTC will work on transport-related system integration projects that benefit state governments, local administrations and smart city projects around the country. The collaboration will also provide end-to-end solutions, including planning and development, procurement of fleets, funding assistance and implementation of intelligent transportation management systems (ITMS) for state road transport corporations and other public transport operators.

The offering will also benefit fleet operators who are looking for consulting services that include planning and selection of the most appropriate solution and vendor. NEC currently manages a fleet of more than 4,000 public buses in India and contributes to the bus operators’ reduced running cost and increased revenue.

NEC has delivered bus rapid transit (BRT) projects in cities like Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat. The company has also implemented its information communication technology-based smart city solutions for the Hubballi Dharwad Smart City project and is currently working on the Kalyan-Dombivli smart city project to provide a broad range of smart city solutions that include an intelligent traffic management system incorporating AI-based video analytics.

“Being an experienced player in the public transport and mobility domain, UMTC will guide us to offer globally proven mobility solutions for public transportation. I am confident that this partnership will help the state road transport corporations and other public transport operators across India and upcoming smart city projects in streamlining their public transportation operations by efficiently using their assets & resources," said Pankaj Bhatiya, general manager and business unit head, transportation business, NEC India.

NEC will provide cutting edge information communication technology solutions, such as software as a service (SaaS), mobility as a service (MaaS) and data as a service (DaaS) to enable a seamless, end-to-end multimodal travel experience for both inter and intracity commuters across India.

UMTC is a JV between Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Andhra Pradesh government, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS).

