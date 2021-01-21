Need a proactive approach to data protection, say experts

India should have a proactive approach to data protection laws, experts said after the government told messaging platform WhatsApp that its new privacy policy may affect India’s upcoming data privacy regulations.

In a letter addressed to Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, the government on Tuesday asked the company to withdraw the changes and answer questions around its policies. The government asked WhatsApp what categories of data it collects, whether it profiles Indian users on the basis of their usage of the app, and more.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

“As you may be aware, the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is being discussed by a Joint Committee of the Parliament, is focused on the core value of purpose limitation in the processing of personal data. As per the changes to the WhatsApp Privacy Policy, any information shared with any Facebook Company can be used for an expansive variety of purposes, which may not be reasonably expected by users of WhatsApp," the government said in the letter.

“Since the Indian Parliament is seized of the issue, making such a momentous change for its Indian users at this time puts the cart before the horse. This may also lead to significant implementation challenges to purpose limitation should it become the law," it added.

Alok P. Kumar of the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said the bulk of the lawmaking on data protection may happen after the law is passed, when the Data Protection Authority starts passing regulations.

He said the government should stick to the principles laid down in the Sri Krishna Committee on data privacy. It should not depend entirely on provisions of the law, but also take into account situations like these. “The data protection authority should be alert and vigilant to things like this (the WhatsApp changes). It shouldn’t be a knee-jerk reaction from users after which the Data Protection Authority wakes up. Its job should be to find out what is happening rather than wait for complaints and controversies," he added.

According to Supreme Court lawyer and cyber law expert, N.S. Nappinai, the 2019 draft of the Personal Data Protection bill doesn’t “provide sufficient safeguards" against user profiling by firms such as Facebook and Google.

“Instead, they validate it, subject to conditions. If MeitY is asking WhatsApp questions over it now, one could assume they are looking for clarification on whether the profiling by them falls within parameters set out in the draft or hopefully they may now change the draft," she added.

While user profiling by tech companies is an integral part of their business, experts have often said it can have adverse effects.

“We have seen what happened with Cambridge Analytica. Troll farms are being set up for social engineering now. What is concerning is that the PDP bill, which is supposed to protect personal data, allows for profiling in the first place," said Nappinai. Cambridge Analytica is a UK-based political, data analytics, advertising and consulting firm accused of illegally sourcing Facebook’s user data to influence political campaigns.

The draft PDP bill was first proposed in 2019 and is expected to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament this year. A parliamentary committee examining the bill has proposed 89 amendments to it. The committee is currently writing the report on the modified version of the bill.

WhatsApp said on Wednesday, “We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses so they can serve their customers and grow. WhatsApp will always protect personal messages with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see them. We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via