Need a proactive approach to data protection, say experts

He said the government should stick to the principles laid down in the Sri Krishna Committee on data privacy. It should not depend entirely on provisions of the law, but also take into account situations like these. “The data protection authority should be alert and vigilant to things like this (the WhatsApp changes). It shouldn’t be a knee-jerk reaction from users after which the Data Protection Authority wakes up. Its job should be to find out what is happening rather than wait for complaints and controversies," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}