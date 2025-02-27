Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform, has expanded its offerings by introducing rapid deliveries of Apple products, including the MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other accessories. The service has been rolled out in multiple cities across India, allowing customers to receive their Apple gadgets in just 10 minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, made the announcement on X, stating, "New launch on Blinkit 🚨 You can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes! We've started delivering in - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata!"

While the service is currently available in major metropolitan areas, there is speculation that Blinkit may expand it to additional cities in the future. Customers can place orders via the Blinkit app, with the promise of receiving their Apple devices within minutes.

The rapid delivery of high-value electronics presents both opportunities and challenges, including logistics, security, and inventory management. The success of this launch will likely determine whether other e-commerce platforms follow suit in embracing instant deliveries for high-end gadgets.

Last month, Dhindsa announced that Zomato-owned Blinkit has partnered with smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Nokia to launch a new initiative in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

Sharing the update on social media platforms like LinkedIn and X, Dhindsa wrote, “Now get smartphones and feature phones delivered in just 10 minutes! We’ve teamed up with Xiaomi and Nokia to offer their bestselling models in select areas of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.”

He further mentioned that the available models include the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105, with additional brands and devices set to be added soon. As per Dhindsa, these gadgets are also available with a no-cost EMI option.