Two dedicated linear platform services, called Tata Sky JEE Prep & Tata Sky NEET Prep have been launched in association with Vedantu. Students from classes 09th to 10th can opt for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads). The platform will also cater to core syllabus for 11th to 12th IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering), and NEET (medical). The classes will be available at a price of ₹5 per day.

The classes will be delivered by Vedantu’s teachers including, faculty from IIT and AIIMS. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi.

For ease of access to the content, the service is also made available on the Tata Sky mobile app. Aspirants can repeat batches, get access to catch-up and On-Demand content including syllabus revision, tests, class notes etc. Students can also pose a question and have doubts addressed by expert teachers from Vedantu. The service will also provide exam preparation material that can be accessed via the app.

Subscribers to Tata Sky will receive a special discount on Vedantu's live learning programs. These include courses for Grade 12 & other competitive exams, CBSE / ICSE/ State Board classes, and many more. Subscribers will be able to access Live classes, curriculums, course revision material etc. through this offer.

The classes will also include interactive quizzes that students respond to using the TV remote. The two services will focus on test preparation foundation and core lessons for class students preparing for competitive exams. The test prep foundation lessons for class 9th -10th will be spread over 440+ videos. For class 11th - 12th, the curriculum will include 2100+ videos spread from July 2021 to February 2022.

It will also include a comprehensive revision session starting from Jan 2022. It has Vedantu’s study center with class notes, preparation material, and test series that can be accessed via the Tata Sky Mobile App. Subscribers can give a missed call on 8891088910 to get access to Tata Sky NEET on 518 and get access to Tata Sky JEE Prep on 517 by giving a missed call on 84600484604.

Commenting on the launch of the service Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “TV has the ability to reach mass audiences across the country. Delivering quality education through TV will not only benefit the maximum number of aspirants but will also take care of the lack of broadband availability which is faced by students from smaller towns and rural areas."

“Competitive exams require a designated method of preparation. Together with Vedantu, we are providing access to course materials, resources, quality instructors to diverse populations from a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and learning preferences, thereby bringing superior education several steps closer to the aspirants," she further added.

Arvind Singhal, COO, Vedantu, added, “30 million plus students across K-12 and test preparation segments every month benefit from Vedantu's LIVE learning. We are delighted to partner with Tata Sky to take our highly trained teachers and specially curated classes to aspiring engineering and medical entrance exams students learning from their TV Screens. This partnership is another step in the direction of our vision of taking quality education to every household at affordable prices #hargharVedantu!"

