Nepal blocks Facebook, X and YouTube for not registering with government: All you need to know

Nepal has blocked social media websites like Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) after these companies failed to comply with a regulation that required them to register with the government. According to Reuters, the Nepalese government claims that users with fake IDs are spreading hatred and rumours, committing cybercrime, and disturbing social harmony via some of these social media platforms.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Gajendra Thakur, Spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said, “The ministry had given an ultimatum to all social media to register in Nepal. A meeting held this afternoon has decided to give the order to the Nepal Telecommunication Authority to ban the 26 social media effective today.”

Nepal had given an ultimatum to around two dozen social network platforms to register with the government. While registered with the country, others didn't and would be blocked immediately.

The social media companies were given a seven days from 28 August to register during which time five companies - TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo - did the registration and can operate in the country.

However, none of the big companies like Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), YouTube, X, Reddit and LinkedIn submitted their aplications.

Why have social media companies been banned in Nepal? The Nepalese government has asked social media companies to appoint a liaison office in the country and has also brought a bill to parliament which aims to ensure that social media platforms are properly managed, responsible, and accountable.

The new bill has not been fully debated in the parliament and has been criticized for being a tool for censorship and for punishing opponents who voice their protests online, the Associated Press reported.

The bill has reportedly been called an attempt by the government to curb freedom of speech and expression in the country and a violation of fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, officials have argued that it is necessary to bring laws that monitor social media and ensure that both the users and operators are responsible and accountable about what they share and what is being published on these platforms.

The Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ) has raised objection to the government decision to ban social media platforms.