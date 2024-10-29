Netflix adds a way to share your favourite scenes from movies and tv shows. Here's how new ‘moments’ feature works
The new 'Moments' feature on Netflix lets users bookmark and share iconic scenes from movies and TV shows. Initially available for iOS, Android support is coming soon, aiming to increase user engagement with shared content.
Netflix is now adding a way to share your favorite scenes from movies or TV shows with friends and family through its new "Moments" feature. This feature will only be available on the Netflix mobile app and can currently be used by iOS users of the streaming service while support for Moments on the Netflix Android app has been confirmed to arrive in the coming weeks.