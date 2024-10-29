Netflix is now adding a way to share your favorite scenes from movies or TV shows with friends and family through its new "Moments" feature. This feature will only be available on the Netflix mobile app and can currently be used by iOS users of the streaming service while support for Moments on the Netflix Android app has been confirmed to arrive in the coming weeks.

What is Netflix Moments?

Netflix Moments allows users to get the most out of iconic scenes from their favorite content by bookmarking and saving them within the app, as well as sharing them with friends. With clips from movies and TV shows already widely circulating on social media, it seems Netflix wants to get in the game itself, potentially bringing more attention to its content.

Netflix's Giancarlo Esposito also talked about the need for Moments in a statement to Variety, he said, “I know firsthand there’s something magical that happens when a powerful story finds its audience on Netflix. Suddenly everyone is captivated and can’t stop talking about it, and that passion just keeps compounding."

Netflix hinted in another statement that this isn’t a one-off update and that "more features" will be added to Moments to make it easier for users to share their favorite content.

How does Moments work?

According to a Netflix blog post, there will be a new "Moments" option when watching content on the streamer’s mobile app. This option will be located beside other media player options like playback speed, episodes, audio, and subtitles.

To save a Moment on Netflix, users simply need to swipe to the bottom of the screen and tap the Moments option. This will save the clip in the My Netflix tab within the mobile app, and users will also have the option to instantly share that scene with friends or family via Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, or Snapchat.

