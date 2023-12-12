Netflix is down for thousands of users in the United States, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The streaming giant has confirmed that it is facing "unexpected technical issues" affecting some members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 7:17 PM ET (5:47 AM Indian time), Downdetector shows about 7,000 reports of outages. This is down from a peak of nearly 17,000 reports earlier today. This suggests the issue may be gradually resolved.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

