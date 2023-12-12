Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Netflix down for thousands of users due to ‘unexpected technical issues’

Netflix down for thousands of users due to ‘unexpected technical issues’

Reuters

Netflix is down for thousands of users, as per Downdetector.

Netflix has said that it is facing 'unexpected technical issues' for some members.

Netflix is down for thousands of users in the United States, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The streaming giant has confirmed that it is facing "unexpected technical issues" affecting some members.

As of 7:17 PM ET (5:47 AM Indian time), Downdetector shows about 7,000 reports of outages. This is down from a peak of nearly 17,000 reports earlier today. This suggests the issue may be gradually resolved.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.