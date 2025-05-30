Netflix down for thousands, users report ‘title not available’ error. Netizens say, ‘Need content, MOAR content’

Global streaming service Netflix was down for thousands of users in the United States, with many reporting an error code E-100, which displayed a “title not available to watch instantly” message. Outage tracking website DownDetector received over 75,000 reports of the streaming service facing issues.

According to a Netflix Help Center page, the E-100 error occurs “when an issue with data stored on your device stops Netflix from playing.” However, given the scale of the outage, it's likely that the issue stems from Netflix’s end rather than from individual users.

Netizens quickly took to Reddit and Twitter to instantly verify if the social media service was indeed not working for everyone. One user on Reddit wrote, “Thought something bad was wrong and I could never get past season 1 episode 3 of Ginny and Georgia 😭 guess I gotta wait till this gets fixed”

“Weird how we’re all having issues but the official Netflix website is saying there’s no current issue.” added another user.

“Im literally shaking right now. I need to netflix and chill. I need CONTENT. MOAR CONTENT.” Added another user.

While DownDetector shows the outage reports as limited to the US, many Reddit users claim that the outage was worldwide. One such user wrote, “It's a widespread outage. They either haven't detected it yet or aren't admitting it. Neither of which is a great look.”

“Trying to watch Netflix and every title I click on says that the title is not available. I just signed up on the 6th of this month. I've done every troubleshooting trick that I can think of and it's still not working. Not even on my phone. ?” wrote one user on the DownDetector comment section.